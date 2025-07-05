Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
Garnacho reveals he intends to stay in the Premier League after Man Utd departure
Al-Nassr want £73 million Arsenal man to replace Jhon Duran
Five players ask to leave Man Utd including Rashford, Antony, Garnacho and Sancho

Rosiak rejects new Arsenal contract offer

Paul Vegas
Rosiak rejects new Arsenal contract offer
Rosiak rejects new Arsenal contract offerTribalfootball
Michal Rosiak has turned down a new contract offer from Arsenal.

The midfielder is currently a free agent despite the Gunners tabling new terms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website is reporting Rosiak is now likely to leave the club this summer.

Rosiak, 19, made the first team bench last season for Arsenal's Champions League clash at Real Madrid.

A Poland U19 international, Rosiak is expected to remain in England as he takes the next step in his career.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRosiak MichalArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brentford name Arsenal U21 coach Ali as new assistant manager
Al-Nassr preparing a £73M bid for Arsenal's Martinelli in club-record deal
Arsenal, Man Utd sound out Inter Milan for Thuram price