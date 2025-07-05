Rosiak rejects new Arsenal contract offer

Michal Rosiak has turned down a new contract offer from Arsenal.

The midfielder is currently a free agent despite the Gunners tabling new terms.

Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website is reporting Rosiak is now likely to leave the club this summer.

Rosiak, 19, made the first team bench last season for Arsenal's Champions League clash at Real Madrid.

A Poland U19 international, Rosiak is expected to remain in England as he takes the next step in his career.