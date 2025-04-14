Aston Villa close in on deal for Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Rosenborg and Norway wonderkid Sverre Nypan ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic’s chief transfer guru, David Ornstein, Aston Villa are increasingly confident they’ll get a deal for the 18-year-old over the line.

Nypan was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window but ultimately remained in Norway.

It’s understood that Unai Emery’s side are yet to agree either a fee with Rosenborg or personal terms with Nypan.

Villa are hoping to get a jump on several other Premier League sides and get the transfer sorted early.