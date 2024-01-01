Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Man Utd could break unwanted record this weekend

Rooney "surprised" FA went with Tuchel

Rooney "surprised" FA went with Tuchel
Rooney "surprised" FA went with TuchelAction Plus
Former England captain Wayne Rooney has given his verdict on the Thomas Tuchel hire.

Rooney admitted that he was a little surprised to see the German Tuchel has been appointed as England's new boss.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The ex-Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager already has a lot to do if he is to win over all England supporters.

“I'm surprised. He's a very good coach but I'm surprised the FA have employed him,” Plymouth boss Rooney stated at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“But I wish him all the best and I hope he does well.

“What the FA have built over the last 10-15 years has been a great platform for young coaches coming through, so I'm surprised they haven't gone with one of their own but, as I said, they have made the decision and I wish him all the best and I hope he does well for us.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueRooney WaynePlymouthChampionship
Related Articles
Cooper watching two Leicester loan stars
Leeds move for ex-Arsenal midfielder Coquelin
Championship option likely for Liverpool keeper Kelleher