Rooney "surprised" FA went with Tuchel

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has given his verdict on the Thomas Tuchel hire.

Rooney admitted that he was a little surprised to see the German Tuchel has been appointed as England's new boss.

The ex-Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager already has a lot to do if he is to win over all England supporters.

“I'm surprised. He's a very good coach but I'm surprised the FA have employed him,” Plymouth boss Rooney stated at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“But I wish him all the best and I hope he does well.

“What the FA have built over the last 10-15 years has been a great platform for young coaches coming through, so I'm surprised they haven't gone with one of their own but, as I said, they have made the decision and I wish him all the best and I hope he does well for us.”