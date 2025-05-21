Amorim praises Man Utd star Casemiro in weekly message to owner Ratcliffe

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Martin Rickett / PA Images / Profimedia
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has singled out midfielder Casemiro in a weekly match report to owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According to The Times, Amorim and Ratcliffe speak every week by phone and occasionally communicate in a WhatsApp group which also includes several senior club figures. The reports states that Amorim singled out Casemiro's stellar performance in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao in which the Brazilian was a standout player. 

The Portuguese head coach is understood to share his thoughts after each game in a mini-match report to allow the board to get a better grasp on what his plans are and how the team is shaping up. The five-time Champions League winner is perhaps the best example of Amorim improving a player in his system who was once said to one of the worst players at the club. 

Amorim's views on Casemiro highlight the player's significant improvement, which shows Amorim’s man-management skills and ability to turn a player from dire form to one of the best creative assets on the pitch.  The same report claims that Ratcliffe and Ineos “truly believe” he can make United successful again and that backing may be proven right if he can lift the Europa League trophy on Wednesday night. 

