Man Utd veteran Eriksen: I'm a Tottenham fan - but they must wait another year to win a trophy

Manchester United veteran Christian Eriksen admits tonight's Europa League final against Tottenham will be difficult for him.

The Dane is a former Spurs player and helped the club reach the final of the Champions League in 2019.

Eriksen told Disney+: "Yes, it's a special match for me.

"I support Tottenham in everything, but not in this final. I know what I went through at that club, I had a lot of fun there, but we missed out on winning a title."

An expectation that he hopes will last another season: "We have to focus on ourselves and win that cup. As far as I'm concerned, Tottenham can win a trophy next year."