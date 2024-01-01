Ronaldo says Man Utd need to "rebuild everything"

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo insists manager Erik ten Hag should not play down expectations.

Ten Hag has repeatedly lowered the ambition of his team by suggesting they are not ready to challenge for top honors.

While Ronaldo understands that United may not be Premier League contenders at present, he feels that expectations shouldn’t be lowered at a club of their size.

He said on Rio Ferdinand's Five YouTube channel: “Manchester United, they need to rebuild everything, in my opinion.

“The coach, they say they cannot compete to win the Premier League and Champions League. Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you’re not going to fight to win the League or Champions League.

"You have to be, to mentally say, 'listen maybe we don’t have that potential, but I cannot say that. We’re going to try. You have to try.'"