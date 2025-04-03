Ronaldo calls on Brazil chiefs to try for Man City boss Guardiola

Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario says the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) should move for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The CBF is seeking a new coach for the national team after the dismissal of Dorival last week.

Ronaldo, who dropped out of the running for the CBF presidency, says they should try for Guardiola given doubts around his future at City.

"This should be done much faster than the CBF is doing," Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo said on Galvão e Amigos.

"I would try, in that order, Guardiola, Jorge Jesus, Abel Ferreira , and if none of them are able to, I would have a plan with Renato Gaúcho, because I think he would do something urgently until the World Cup.

"He's a guy who can win the group very easily."