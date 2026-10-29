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Ronaldo beats Messi to BOAT award with his 2008 campaign picked as his greatest season

Ronaldo beats Messi to BOAT award with his 2008 campaign picked as his greatest season
Ronaldo beats Messi to BOAT award with his 2008 campaign picked as his greatest seasonREUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the inaugural BOAT award (Ballon d’Or of All Time) after fans voted for his 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning season.

With Ronaldo being a five-time recipient of the individual prize, he was competing against some of the best players of all time, including his rival Lionel Messi.

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After voting had finished, only Messi and Ronaldo placed inside the top ten, with Ronaldo's 2008 campaign beating Messi's 2012 season with Barcelona.

This iconic group included the likes of Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Kevin Keegan and Franz Beckenbauer, alongside Real Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stefano and Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

Ronaldo grabbed 42 goals in all competitions for Manchester United during that 2008 season, picking up 31 Premier League goals as he won the Golden Boot.

At 23 years old, he lifted the Ballon d'Or and fans were eager to pay €1 per vote to place Ronaldo on his perch, despite this not being a physical award.

After the 2008 season, he went on to spend nine years with Spanish giants Real Madrid, winning the Champions League four times and going on to establish himself as one of football's all-time greats.

Fans certainly haven't forgotten as they pushed Ronaldo to the top, helping him in the debate against Messi as he chases down 1000 goals. 

He reached 982 goals last week when Al-Nassr beat Al-Faisaly 3–1 in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo headed in a Joao Felix free-kick in the 49th minute as he continues to stun fans at 41 years old.

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