Ronald Araujo says he is "very comfortable" at Liverpool: They made me feel at home!

Ronald Araujo is thriving at Liverpool on loan from Barcelona as he opens up on the move.

With his physicality, versatility and defensive aggression, Araujo has slid into a formidable Liverpool defense alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet and Milos Kerkez.

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Ibrahima Konaté departed for Real Madrid over the summer and the Reds have since replaced him not only with a player who can fill his gap at centre back, but also a player who can fill in at right back due to the poor form of Jeremie Frimpong.

Surprisingly, Araujo had fallen down the pecking order under Hansi Flick, starting only 11 La Liga matches in the previous campaign as he lost his spot in the side.

Speaking on the switch to Merseyside, the Uruguayan revealed that it was the right move for him as he tests himself in the Premier League at a club who welcomed him with open arms.

"Truthfully, I am very happy. Very, very comfortable. From the first moment I arrived, they made me feel very at ease. The team-mates, the coaching staff and obviously the fans, they made me feel at home from the start.

That helps. It gives you confidence to perform on the pitch and give your all. I am really happy with this moment. I'll just keep working hard as I have been doing and I hope it will be a great season for us," he told AUFTV.

"I don't do things to answer people or to try and prove anything. I know what I am worth, I know what I have and I know what I can do as a player and I am very convinced of that. I simply enjoy playing football. I now have the continuity I was looking for and I know what I am capable of as a player when I have that continuity and that confidence.

"That's what I'm doing. I'm enjoying playing, doing what I love most and that's where the fruits of the labor are seen. I am someone who works extremely hard and the results show in your work," Araujo explained.

Supporters have been pleasantly surprised by Araujo’s impact and they will see more of him on Sunday when Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield.