Carragher says Araujo has "become a cult hero" at Liverpool after an excellent start

Carragher says Araujo has "become a cult hero" at Liverpool after excellent start

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on to Ronald Araujo after his fine start at Liverpool after joining this summer.

Although Araujo signed a new contract with Barcelona back in January 2025, he was allowed to leave on loan over the summer as he joined the Reds.

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The Uruguayan international has impressed so far under manager Andoni Iraola as he stars at both centre back and right back, even taking Jeremie Frimpong’s spot at the back after a dodgy start for the Dutchman.

The No. 33 even provided a backheel assist for Dominik Szoboszlai in the 2–1 win over Atletico Madrid and has been solid at the back whilst also driving forward when asked to in manager Andoni Iraola’s aggressive system.

Speaking after the 3-1 win over Tottenham, Carragher revealed that is a big fans of the towering defender and that supporters have already warmed to him after a short amount of time.

“Liverpool have had an issue at right-back. That was the point in bringing him (Araujo) in. He wasn’t just brought in at center-back; it was to do a job at right-back.

“He’s almost, in two games, really, he’s become a cult hero. The fans have absolutely fallen in love with him straight away.

“Sometimes you have players like that, you know, they’ve come, they’ve got a bit of a backstory, at Barcelona maybe they were happy to see him go, but the Liverpool supporters opened their arms and gave him a big cuddle, and he seems to be enjoying it.”

Liverpool next face Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, a clash where Araujo is predicted to retain his place over Frimpong once more.