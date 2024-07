Spurs make early call on Real Madrid push for Romero

Spurs make early call on Real Madrid push for Romero

Tottenham will give any approach for Cristian Romero short shrift this summer.

The Argentina international defender is being linked with Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

The European champions see Romero as an ideal defensive partner for Toni Rudiger going into the new season.

However, Football.London says Spurs chiefs will not consider any offers for the defender.

Tottenham are determined to keep hold of their best players as manager Ange Postecoglou targets a title push.