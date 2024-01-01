Darren Anderton exclusive: Tottenham 'could do with another top, top centre back; Romero scares me'

Darren Anderton is eager to see Tottenham buying this summer - with a particular concern regarding central defence.

Former England international Anderton spoke exclusively to Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen about how Tottenham can strengthen ahead of the new season and why the club needs a new centre back if it wants to succeed this year.

Anderton spoke about where Tottenham could improve - and his worries surrounding Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven’s fitness.

“I think there is a general area, I think defensively without Micky van de Ven I think we will struggle I think Romero scares me at times he can be amazing or make a crazy tackle that puts the team up against it," said the former Spurs star.

“It is that South American mentality, I get it that's the way they do it he's a great footballer he's a great player but there are times that's where consistency comes in you've got to keep your calm.”

Without Van de Ven, Tottenham last leaned on Romero, who has divided fans in recent years, Anderton explained how the Argentinian lets himself down at times.

“The Premier league is hectic, crazy with a great atmosphere for every game and he's a World Cup winner so you would expect more from him in my opinion. You should not feel on edge when watching him at times, that’s the way I feel."

Anderton made things clear after expressing his worries about Tottenham’s brittle defence.

"Defensively we could do with another top, top centre back just to strengthen the side in general.”

