Rogers signs new deal with Aston Villa
Morgan Rogers has signed a new deal with Aston Villa.
The winger has penned a new contract to 2030.
Rogers joined Villa in January from Middlesbrough and has since established himself as a first-choice for manager Unai Emery.
So far this season, he has registered three goals and three assists.
Rogers is currently part of the England U21 squad.
