Rogers signs new deal with Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers has signed a new deal with Aston Villa.

The winger has penned a new contract to 2030.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rogers joined Villa in January from Middlesbrough and has since established himself as a first-choice for manager Unai Emery.

So far this season, he has registered three goals and three assists.

Rogers is currently part of the England U21 squad.

Morgan Rogers signs to 2030 Aston Villa

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play