Rogers signs new deal with Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers has signed a new deal with Aston Villa.

The winger has penned a new contract to 2030.

Rogers joined Villa in January from Middlesbrough and has since established himself as a first-choice for manager Unai Emery.

So far this season, he has registered three goals and three assists.

Rogers is currently part of the England U21 squad.

 

