Aston Villa chief Monchi admits targeting more Argentines

Aston Villa chief Monchi admits they're studying the Argentine transfer market.

Given the success of Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia, Monchi says Villa will be targeting more Argentines over the coming transfer windows.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Ole: “I am obviously convinced that there will be (more Argentines).

“Argentine football is a breeding ground for talent, we closely monitor the championship. I don’t know if in the next transfer market, but they will continue to be part of our club, for sure.”

Monchi added: “Money opens up opportunities but it doesn’t bring you success. Aston Villa have invested a lot but they are also one of the biggest earners. We reinvested what we had generated, but we are still a long way from the clubs that dominate English football.”