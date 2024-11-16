Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make swift Ramos decision
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Aston Villa chief Monchi admits targeting more Argentines

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa chief Monchi admits targeting more Argentines
Aston Villa chief Monchi admits targeting more ArgentinesLaLiga
Aston Villa chief Monchi admits they're studying the Argentine transfer market.

Given the success of Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia, Monchi says Villa will be targeting more Argentines over the coming transfer windows.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Ole: “I am obviously convinced that there will be (more Argentines).

“Argentine football is a breeding ground for talent, we closely monitor the championship. I don’t know if in the next transfer market, but they will continue to be part of our club, for sure.”

Monchi added: “Money opens up opportunities but it doesn’t bring you success. Aston Villa have invested a lot but they are also one of the biggest earners. We reinvested what we had generated, but we are still a long way from the clubs that dominate English football.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMonchiAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa keeping tabs on Dewsbury-Hall at Chelsea
Villa chief Monchi says Martinez "Is more than our goalkeeper, he is a reference in the dressing room"
Monchi opens up on Villa's transfer policies which had led them to huge success