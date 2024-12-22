Man City midfielder Grealish defiant in face of Villa jeers

Tribal Football
Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish hit back at Aston Villa fans yesterday.

The former Villa captain was jeered during City's defeat in the early kickoff.

And as a retort, Grealish held up three fingers in defiance to the boos as he referred to the three Premier League titles he's won since leaving Villa.

City splashed out £100m to prise Grealish away from Villa in 2021.

The England international has failed to score for City in his last 45 matches.

