Man City striker Haaland: We need our fans more than ever

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has sent an SOS to fans after defeat at Aston Villa.

Haaland was grateful to the away support after another defeat at Villa Park yesterday.

“We need the support now more than ever,” Haaland said.

“As today it was fantastic support. We really appreciate it. Every single game it has been like that. More than ever right now.

“What can we say, thank you. We’re going to turn it around.”