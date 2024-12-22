Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola explains Villa absence for Man City keeper Ederson
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
Man Utd boss Amorim: Where I know Antony will improve
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced

Man City striker Haaland: We need our fans more than ever

Paul Vegas
Man City striker Haaland: We need our fans more than ever
Man City striker Haaland: We need our fans more than everAction Plus
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has sent an SOS to fans after defeat at Aston Villa.

Haaland was grateful to the away support after another defeat at Villa Park yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We need the support now more than ever,” Haaland said.

“As today it was fantastic support. We really appreciate it. Every single game it has been like that. More than ever right now.

“What can we say, thank you. We’re going to turn it around.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityAston Villa
Related Articles
Guardiola's biographer predicts massive Man City changes
Villa boss Emery: We won by dominating Man City
Tielemans insists Villa worthy winners against Man City