Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
Man Utd consider Obi-Martin for early senior debut

FA release formal statement over Duran's charge of "improper conduct" against Newcastle

Ansser Sadiq
FA release formal statement over Duran's "improper conduct" against Newcastle
FA release formal statement over Duran's "improper conduct" against NewcastleAction Plus
Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has been charged by the FA for improper conduct.

Duran was sent off in a recent loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He then kicked a water bottle as he was leaving the pitch, which has prompted the charge.

Per the FA statement: “Jhon Duran has been charged following the Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Aston Villa on Thursday 26 December 2024.

“It's alleged that the Aston Villa forward acted in an improper manner in the 32nd minute of the fixture, after being sent off.”

Manager Unai Emery stated on the red card itself: “I think he didn't kick him on purpose.

“Of course we are going to appeal and hopefully it's not three matches as it's a very big punishment for this action.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDuran JhonNewcastle UtdAston Villa
Related Articles
Spurs, Newcastle eyeing Man City attacker Grealish
George Boateng exclusive: Middlesbrough, Aston Villa success; coaching Partey, Kudus; grabbing Weah's shirt
Aston Villa make Duran appeal decision