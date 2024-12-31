FA release formal statement over Duran's charge of "improper conduct" against Newcastle

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has been charged by the FA for improper conduct.

Duran was sent off in a recent loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

He then kicked a water bottle as he was leaving the pitch, which has prompted the charge.

Per the FA statement: “Jhon Duran has been charged following the Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Aston Villa on Thursday 26 December 2024.

“It's alleged that the Aston Villa forward acted in an improper manner in the 32nd minute of the fixture, after being sent off.”

Manager Unai Emery stated on the red card itself: “I think he didn't kick him on purpose.

“Of course we are going to appeal and hopefully it's not three matches as it's a very big punishment for this action.”