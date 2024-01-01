Watkins on victory at Fulham: Villa fans will enjoy that; Rogers has world at his feet

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was delighted with victory at Fulham on Saturday.

Watkins struck in the 3-1 win at Craven Cottage.

He said, "I think it was entertaining for the fans. We didn't control the game as much as we wanted to in the first half.

"In the second half we got the goals that we needed to, but it could have gone either way.

"We kept going and finally got there. I was disappointed with my opportunity in the first half. I tried to dink the keeper, but we kept going.

"I am not thinking about the international break I am concentrating on my club form. We have a lot of players that can come on and score. It is good competition and it keeps you on your toes.

"It is only getting better for us and we se the direction the club is going in. It's exciting times being a Villa player."

On fellow goalscorer Morgan Rogers, he said: "He has got the world at his feet. He always wants to work and has the ability to take people on. I am not going to big him up too much as I don't ant his head getting too big, but he's got it all."