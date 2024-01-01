Fulham boss Silva on Villa defeat: Not a good performance

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits their performance wasn't good enough for defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Villa were comfortable 3-1 leaders, despite Raul Jimenez giving the Cottagers the lead.

Advertisement Advertisement

Silva said, "It was not a good performance from us. I think because we scored the goal the way we did, and unfortunately for us, we conceded too quickly after - it was completely unlucky. We knew that they are going to explore, always, with the position of Rogers there and we were aware of it, and we should have done better.

"But, even so, it was an own goal, and in one afternoon that we concede three goals, two of them were own goals - the other one a set piece as well, where we should have done much better.

"It was a little bit of a weird game, the way we conceded goals and the way we were not able to to punish them in some moments as well. The penalty was a big, a big chance for us that we missed. After the penalty, I felt the team were a little bit nervous - we were not playing at our best level.

"Some moments made a big impact on the game. About red card, I will not make many comments on that, but I would like to have a clear idea on what type of consistency the referees are going to have in these moments.

"The game against West Ham when Adama was one-on-one with the goalkeeper and was pushed from behind, it was probably the same challenge, almost a copy. On that afternoon it was not a foul.

"The explanation that came to us was 'it was a soft touch, not enough for him to go down', and I would like to ask what type of touch was the one this afternoon, as it was even softer than that one."