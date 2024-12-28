Roerslev praises Brentford debut duo after Brighton draw

Tribal Football
Brentford defender Mads Roerslev was delighted for their two Premier League debutants last night in their 0-0 draw at Brighton.

Hakon Valdimarsson stepped up when goalkeeper Mark Flekken was forced off in the first-half due to injury. Defender Kim Ji-Soo also made his debut when replacing Ben Mee in the second-half.

Roerslev said afterwards: "I can only applaud the players who came in.

"Hakon was incredibly cool. In the build-up, he did what he needed, and he also saved the balls he needed, so it was really strong of him.

"And Ji-Soo came in and played like he's played a lot, but in reality it was both players' debut in the Premier League. It was really nice of them and I am very happy on their behalf."

