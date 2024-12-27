Brentford boss Frank satisfied with Brighton draw

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was pleased with their 0-0 draw at Brighton on Friday.

Frank felt the stalemate was a fair result in the end.

"It was a very even game so a point is probably fair," said Frank.

"We never play for one point but, in many ways, it was a good point; on the road, a clean sheet with the injuries in the game, and the injuries we have overall.

"I thought it was a game of two halves. It was a first half where we were struggling to get on the ball, but we defended very well.

"In the second half, I thought we were better and on top in big spells. We were really aggressive but we lacked enough cutting edge with the cross or the pass to create bigger chances.

"I'm happy with the performance."