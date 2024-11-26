Rodrigo on his constant hard work at Wolves: I will give everything in every game

Gomes on his constant hard work at Wolves: I will give everything in every game

Wolves star Rodrigo Gomes insists he is giving his all to help the team improve their league position.

The Molineux Stadium club have won their last two matches, pushing them away from the very bottom of the table.

While the winger only just came back into the starting lineup for the win over Fulham, he is not complaining.

On the result, he told club media: “It was a big performance from the team. A big win for one against Fulham away, and a big win for us, for our confidence.

“But we need to keep going, keep improving ourselves and prepare for Bournemouth now.”

On finally starting in the league, he added: “It was very good for me, it's a pleasure play here, play for Wolves and play in the Premier League, so I will give everything in every game.

“If I play 90 minutes, if I play five minutes, I will give everything of myself to help the team.”

