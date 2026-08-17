Barcelona to sell La Masia starlet as Man City set Rodri demand

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Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Barcelona have their full focus set on agreeing a deal to sign Manchester City star Rodri in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The latest update indicates the 30-year-old midfielder will move for a fee of around €75M, after Barcelona reached a compromise agreement with City over Spain's captain.

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The final details of the deal are expected to be wrapped up before the end of August with Rodri sidelined until September following back surgery

Frenkie de Jong is also set to miss around eight weeks of action due to a knee problem and that's charged up Barca's desire to land Rodri.

As part of Rodri's arrival, Barca are also looking to offload several young stars to fund the transfer, similar to their practice from recent years in Catalonia.

Highly-ratted playmaker Tommy Marques is now on course to complete an €8M move to Portuguese outfit Sporting Braga - despite being handed a first team debut by Hansi Flick back in February - as his exit is deemed as necessary for financial reasons.

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