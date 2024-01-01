Rodri out for Man City season after torn anterior cruciate ligament revealed

Rodri out for the season after torn anterior cruciate ligament revealed

Manchester City's midfielder, Rodri, is set to be side-lined for the remainder of the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The 28-year-old was forced to leave the field during the Premier League's Sunday match, which ended in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, after a clash with Thomas Partey.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed the news that Rodri is out until 2025/2026.

"He had surgery this morning - ACL and some meniscus," Guardiola said on Friday.

"So, next season he will be here. This season is over (for him)."