Rodri out for Man City season after torn anterior cruciate ligament revealed

Manchester City's midfielder, Rodri, is set to be side-lined for the remainder of the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. 

The 28-year-old was forced to leave the field during the Premier League's Sunday match, which ended in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, after a clash with Thomas Partey

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed the news that Rodri is out until 2025/2026. 

"He had surgery this morning - ACL and some meniscus," Guardiola said on Friday. 

"So, next season he will be here. This season is over (for him)." 

