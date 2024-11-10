Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Concession?! Pep downbeat after FOURTH Man City defeat on the run: Maybe time for another team...

Man City midfielder Rodri unimpressed by Real Madrid and Vini Jr: They do what they want

Paul Vegas
Man City midfielder Rodri unimpressed by Real Madrid and Vini Jr: They do what they want
Man City midfielder Rodri unimpressed by Real Madrid and Vini Jr: They do what they wantLaLiga
Manchester City midfielder Rodri admits he was disappointed with Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior over their Ballon d'Or snub last week.

After learning that Rodri would win the award ahead of Vinicius, Real chose not to have their delegation fly to Paris and take part in the gala.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rodri, who is said to be interesting Real Madrid, told France Football: "What can I say? Would I have preferred if everyone had been there? 

"We want the best players in the world to be present on an evening like this. The best team of the year was not present at the ceremony, even though they also provided the best coach and top scorer."

When asked if he was bitter because Real were not there, Rodri also said: "Honestly? No, not at all. It was my moment. I wanted to take care of my loved ones who were there, not those who were absent.

"I have to respect the decision of others. Even if I would not have acted in the same way. But they do what they want."

Rodri also said, "It was really special that I was on the list last year and came fifth and that I have now been selected from among all these great players is really incredible."

Mentions
RodriVinicius JuniorReal MadridManchester CityPremier LeagueLaLiga
Related Articles
REVEALED: Man City midfielder Rodri voted Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Vini Jr by clear margin
Liverpool to bid for Tchouameni as Real Madrid interest in Rodri grows
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr floored by Ballon d'Or snub