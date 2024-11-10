Man City midfielder Rodri unimpressed by Real Madrid and Vini Jr: They do what they want

Manchester City midfielder Rodri admits he was disappointed with Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior over their Ballon d'Or snub last week.

After learning that Rodri would win the award ahead of Vinicius, Real chose not to have their delegation fly to Paris and take part in the gala.

Rodri, who is said to be interesting Real Madrid, told France Football: "What can I say? Would I have preferred if everyone had been there?

"We want the best players in the world to be present on an evening like this. The best team of the year was not present at the ceremony, even though they also provided the best coach and top scorer."

When asked if he was bitter because Real were not there, Rodri also said: "Honestly? No, not at all. It was my moment. I wanted to take care of my loved ones who were there, not those who were absent.

"I have to respect the decision of others. Even if I would not have acted in the same way. But they do what they want."

Rodri also said, "It was really special that I was on the list last year and came fifth and that I have now been selected from among all these great players is really incredible."