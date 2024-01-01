Robinson says "there was a lot to take from" Man Utd defeat as they prepare for Leicester

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson says loss to Manchester United is tough to take but there is a lot to learn as they face Leicester City this weekend.

Robinson hopes to take the positives from that match into Saturday’s clash with Leicester as both sides hunt for their first three points of the season.

The defender says the United clash was a close game that could have gone either way.

“We started really well. Came out first 20 or so minutes doing really well, had some chances early on. Then they changed tactically, changed their press and made it difficult for us.

“You’re playing Man United at Old Trafford, it’s always going to be a tough game, but we were all fired up for the first game of the season.

“Second half it became a lot more open and was an end-to-end game and I think games like that do suit Man United. It’s something we’re not too used to, we like to be a bit more controlled, but you can get caught away in the game sometimes.”

United substitute Joshua Zirkzee scored a late winner which left Fulham deflated but Robinson praised the side and talked about what a tough 90 minutes it was.

“It was disappointing to not come away with anything, but on the whole it was still a decent performance against a very good team. There was a lot to take from it to go into the next game.

“I thought, especially second half, how they responded to going down, they were very good,” Robinson said of that game.

“You could tell they were a team who were fired up, that wasn’t going to back down easy. Even at the end of the game you could see they weren’t happy for a point, they were trying to win the game, so full credit to them.

“We know them as an opposition and building up to it this week we’re going to have to try and nullify their strengths, and make sure that we’re firing on the day.”