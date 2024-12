Robins keen on Hull job - but on his terms

Mark Robins is keen on the Hull City manager's job.

The sacked Coventry City manager is a candidate for the Tigers post.

Hull are in need of a new manager after the dismissal of Tim Walter.

Robins is keen, but reluctant to interview for the post and instead wants a direct offer, says The Sun.

Coventry sacked Robins last month ahead of replacing him with Frank Lampard just days ago.