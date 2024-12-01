Man City ace Foden: Liverpool a must-win clash; I've never experienced this before

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden sees their trip to Liverpool today as a must-win game.

City are eight points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of the Anfield clash.

“Playing in a Man City shirt there are expectations – I don’t think going to Anfield on Sunday is any different,” Foden told City's website.

“Just because the recent results haven’t been right, it doesn’t change much. We have to go there and win. It’s a must win game – we have to think like this.

“Football is a funny old game, and anything can happen. It’s still early – Liverpool are looking strong and looking like they’re not going to lose many points. We’ll see what happens.”

On the midweek collapse for the 3-3 Champions League draw with Feyenoord, Foden also said: “Obviously there was a bit of disbelief.

“We were controlling the full game, but it is what it is.

“The last few days have been about getting over the result and letting it go.

“We’ve been a bit unfortunate with the goals we’ve conceded – some of the performances have been OK, but it’s football.

“Teams are good and when they play City they want to do well. Teams have hurt us. It’s just the way it’s been recently.

“It’s not like the performances have been shocking. They have been a good enough level to get results, but we’ve not come out with any.

“I’ve not been through this situation before so it’s a new experience for myself.”

