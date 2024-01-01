Robertson extremely proud to reach 300 appearances at Liverpool

Andrew Robertson has reached 300 appearances for Liverpool after an impressive performance against Manchester United.

The left-back hit the milestone in a victory against the club’s biggest rivals Manchester United as the club remains unbeaten this season.

Robertson joined the club in 2017 from Hull City and has lifted seven major trophies on his way to become a club legend.

He spoke about what an honour it is to reach 300 games for a club that he has given so much to.

"In getting my 300th appearance, it's special to get it at any club, it's fantastic," the No.26 said. "But to get it at such a massive club like Liverpool, when I walked through the door that was the dream.

"Expectations were that I wanted to force my way into the team, I wanted to play for Liverpool – I wouldn't have come here if I didn't believe that that was possible.

"To be here for this number of years is something that I'm proud of. It's very difficult to play at the top level for a long time. I'm now going into my eighth season and I'm very fortunate to still be here and still be playing.

"Three hundred up and hopefully many more after that as well."

The Scottish international will be looking to continue his form against Nottingham Forest after the international break after not conceding a single goal so far this season.