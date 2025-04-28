Robertson explains how Covid makes Liverpool's title win even more special for supporters

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has opened up about how club's title win is even more special as fans can celebrate without Covid restrictions.

The Reds have won the title in manager Arne Slot's first season in charge, and have now moved level with rivals Manchester United on 20 League championships. Manchester City had topped the Premier League four years running since their last title win in 2020 and Robertson spoke to BBC Radio 5 about how much it means to him.

"It means the world - it means everything to us.

"The people at Anfield, the people outside Anfield, they have made it a special day for all of us and one we'll remember for years and years to come," Robertson said. Obviously, the last time, we were devastated not to be able to do it in front of them.

"For the lads who have already won it, that was the driving force for the next few years and it's took us a little longer than we probably wanted to, but that's been what's driving us forward to experience it in front of fans.

"To give a generation that hasn't seen us lift the trophy that experience. I'm sure there were a lot of tears of happiness in the stadium."

The COVID-19 lockdown saw matches played behind closed doors and Liverpool’s trophy lift happen in front of an empty stadium. Now, with the parade confirmed and restrictions lifted the club can welcome hundreds of thousands of eager fans who will be desperate to see the open top bus make its way through the city.