Robertson concedes Liverpool face "gruelling" weeks ahead

Left-back Andy Robertson admitted Liverpool have a tough Premier League run ahead following their 2-2 draw with Everton.

Arne Slot’s side sit seven points clear at the top, but Arsenal could close the gap before Liverpool face Wolves on Sunday.

The Reds then have a challenging stretch with trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City before hosting Newcastle.

On the title race, Robertson said: "There's nothing worse than having a game in hand, you just want to be on level games and see where it takes you. We are glad the game in hand is out of the way but we wanted to be nine points clear.

"But the fact we are seven (clear), a lot of people would have taken that mid-February.

"We have a really tough schedule between now and the international break. We need to dig deep and hope players stay fit and hopefully we can recover in the best way possible because the schedule is really gruelling for us from now until mid-March.

"If we come through that, we can try and regroup after the international break and see where we are at."