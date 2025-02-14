Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Qatar consider pulling out of PSG
Chelsea boss Maresca announces Jackson blow; declares Jorgensen his No1
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Leicester fans plan protest for Arsenal clash

Robertson concedes Liverpool face "gruelling" weeks ahead

Ansser Sadiq
Robertson concedes Liverpool face "gruelling" weeks ahead
Robertson concedes Liverpool face "gruelling" weeks aheadAction Plus
Left-back Andy Robertson admitted Liverpool have a tough Premier League run ahead following their 2-2 draw with Everton.

Arne Slot’s side sit seven points clear at the top, but Arsenal could close the gap before Liverpool face Wolves on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Reds then have a challenging stretch with trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City before hosting Newcastle.

On the title race, Robertson said: "There's nothing worse than having a game in hand, you just want to be on level games and see where it takes you. We are glad the game in hand is out of the way but we wanted to be nine points clear.

"But the fact we are seven (clear), a lot of people would have taken that mid-February.

"We have a really tough schedule between now and the international break. We need to dig deep and hope players stay fit and hopefully we can recover in the best way possible because the schedule is really gruelling for us from now until mid-March.

"If we come through that, we can try and regroup after the international break and see where we are at."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRobertson AndrewLiverpoolEverton
Related Articles
Liverpool fullback Bradley gives verdict on Oliver's controversial decisions in Merseyside derby
Everton's Tarkowski on his late winner: What a way to finish the last-ever derby here
Slot's words to Oliver which led to red card against Everton have now been revealed