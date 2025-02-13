Everton's Tarkowski on his late winner: What a way to finish the last-ever derby here

Everton captain James Tarkowski enjoyed his equalizer to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool in Goodison Park’s final-ever Merseyside Derby.

The 32-year-old, whose spectacular strike in the 98th minute denied the Reds victory, described the moment as unforgettable.

Tarkowski’s goal sparked wild celebrations, capping off a fiery derby that saw four red cards issued after the final whistle.

He stated post-game: “It was a special, special night. What a way to finish the last-ever derby here.

“It might sound daft, but it doesn’t matter who scores but the point was important for us because with where we are in the league and the way we’ve been playing.

“That will be a special moment for the rest of my career and probably the biggest moment for me really because to score like that is special.

“It was mental. There were people grabbing me, I had an 80-year-old grabbing me and then a five-year-old kid pulling me to the floor, there were stewards everywhere, it was chaos, but it shows what a moment it is.

“With the occasion, it just feels special. I’m just pleased to be part of it.”