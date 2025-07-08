Bryan Mbeumo 'frustrated' with slow Man United progress

Brentford forward is reportedly starting to grow frustrated with the lack of progress being made in his potential move to Man United.

United have had two bids turned down for the 25-year-old and are understood to be weighing up a third.

According to The Standard, he is starting to grow increasingly frustrated with the situation but still has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Brentford believe they’re in a fantastic position to demand £62.5 million from Man United for one of their best players, pointing to Noni Madueke and Anthony Elanga as similar profiles.

Chelsea are understood to want £50 million from Arsenal for Madueke, while Nottingham Forest recently accepted a £55 million offer from Newcastle for Elanga.

Both players scored fewer goals than Mbeumo combined (17) last season, with the Cameroon international bagging 20 in his 42 games across all competitions.