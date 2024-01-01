Richardson: The amazing gesture Fergie made for my Man Utd debut

The winger had come through the youth system at United before making his senior debut.
He recalled to the Broadtalks podcast: "I only signed a professional contract late. I remember earning £90 a week when I was 16 or 17 and the following year it doubled.
"The club wanted to give me a professional contract, but I didn't want to sign, because my father and I always thought that I shouldn't be a professional until I deserved it. I wasn't a regular in the first team or anything.
"It was strange because all my team-mates were signing their professional contracts and earning £1,000 or £2,000 a week and I was getting around £180.
"I will never forget my 18th birthday when I was on the bench in a Champions League game and the manager Sir Alex Ferguson knew I was the one who hadn't signed a professional contract.
"It was in added time with two minutes left and he said: 'Kieran, get on the field now. You don't have to warm up. Referee, do it now - get him in' because Fergie knew the bonuses United gave to win games.
"Back then I think we'd get £12,000 for a win and I was making £180 a week so I thought, 'S***, let me in' and when I went past him to get on the pitch, he said: 'Happy birthday my boy'. Bang, 12,000 pounds. It was wild."