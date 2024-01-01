Man Utd defender De Ligt insists no panic inside club

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt insists the players haven't noticed any signs of pressure getting to manager Erik ten Hag.

De Ligt says there's no panic inside the dressing room, amid their poor season thus far.

He told Viaplay: "No, I don't necessarily notice that. I notice that he remains calm and still keeps doing the same things. And that he can still motivate the players.

"Football is also just a special sport. Out of nowhere, things can suddenly go wrong. And unfortunately for us, things are going wrong quite often at the moment.

"Last time against Crystal Palace we had six or seven 100 percent chances, but they didn't go in.

''And against Tottenham Hotspur we were behind. But we had chances to equalise. So sometimes the coin falls the wrong way. We just have to keep working hard, so that we maximise the chances that we will score and win."