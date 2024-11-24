Man City boss Guardiola urges calm: Changing a lot would be a mistake

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola urged calm after their 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

It marked a fifth consecutive defeat for City and just days after Guardiola had penned a new two-year contract.

The manager said later: “Sometimes the opponent is good and sometimes you are not good enough in some departments and sometimes it happens.

“Sometimes you have a bad moment. I would say the mistake would be to think too much about the analysis because all the managers try to analyse what happens. That would be a mistake.

“And the other mistake, after eight years going in that way, change a lot would be a huge mistake. Because it works.

“We didn’t change much. We won four in a row, Premier Leagues, the Champions League, being all the time there and now we’re going to change for one or two defeats?

“You have to go to the simple things, our patterns that we know and I think we believe completely.

“Yes step by step the players will be back and try to get back to winning games. At the end, it doesn’t happen, okay it doesn’t happen.

“Hopefully because I am hugely optimistic in my life, hopefully they can follow me.”