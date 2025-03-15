Richard Dunne exclusive: Moyes great for Everton defender O'Brien

Former Everton defender Richard Dunne admits he's delighted for Jake O'Brien over his current form.

Dunne is happy seeing his fellow Irishman prove himself at Premier League level after the former Crystal Palace trainee had a slow start following his arrival from Olympique Lyon last year.Speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Betway, Dunne said: "I think Jake O’Brien has done fantastic; he’s had to wait a long time to get his opportunity to play.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He obviously had big success in France last year and scored quite a few goals for Lyon which got him the move to the Premier League.

"But he’s had to be patient, and he’s come into the team at the right time.

"When a new manager comes in and the first thing he does is put his trust in you as a player, you feel that confidence right away.

"He’ll feel like he wants to prove Moyes right and so far he’s done it.

"He’s obviously got the goal against Brentford a couple of weeks ago so if he can start adding some goals between now and the end of the season that would be just fantastic for him.

"In terms of his performances, he’s been part of a really solid defensive unit and a really improving team so fair play to him he's done great, he’s put his head down and he’s got his opportunity.

"Now he seems to be taking it with both hands so it’s great for him."

O'Brien has been one of the big beneficiaries of David Moyes' return to the club. The Scot has managed to turn Everton's fortunes around since he replaced Sean Dyche, with the Toffees now moving clear of the relegation battle.

Dunne says Moyes has "completely changed" the atmosphere in and around Goodison Park.

He continued: "I think he’s been brilliant.

"I think the impact that he’s had has completely changed the outlook of the club now.

"There was a lot of panic about, obviously whether they would be in the Championship in their lovely new stadium and all that sort of stuff, but that worry seems to have been washed away now.

"It’s much more positive, things are looking up, in the next few years – if this short period David Moyes has been in is anything to go by - they can start looking and hoping that European Football could be on the horizon in the future.

"I think that’s huge for the club going into the new stadium, he did an amazing job the last time he was there, obviously won a European trophy while he was away at West Ham United.

"The hope will be that he will come back, resurrect Everton’s fortunes and hopefully get them challenging for European places and see what they can do in the competitions."