West Ham's Potter speaks on Moyes' legacy and Antonio's return after his nightmare crash

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Everton this weekend.

After a poor 1-0 loss to Newcastle United last time out, Potter will be hoping to get back to winning ways against an Everton side who are unbeaten under manager David Moyes. Potter first spoke on the Toffees boss and how much respect he has for him.

"He's done really well. He's someone I have huge respect for - he's a really great guy and a top, top coach.

"It's going to be a difficult game - Goodison Park is always a hard place to go, and he's got them organised and built on that defensive solidity that was always there. They are also scoring goals now and playing really well."

He was also asked on Moyes’ legacy at West Ham and how it cannot be ignored heading into the game.

"I don't think it's a case of ignoring what David did here, because he did a lot of good things, including winning the Europa Conference League. He set a high bar - it was always difficult to play against his teams. They are always competitive and he delivered a major trophy, which is fantastic for the club.

"Everyone here has huge respect for David and wishes him well at Everton, but obviously not on Saturday!"

Potter then said that Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug has started training with the group after two months out with injury and could return very soon.

"Fullkrug will be training with the group, but still not ready to start," Potter said.

"We will assess him over the next 24 hours if he will be available, but it might be after the international break so that he gets some training. With Crysencio Summerville as well, we are looking after the international break."

Next, he was questioned on whether Michail Antonio will return before the end of the season after hs nightmare car crash last year which many suspected would end his career.

"It's too early to say and I don't want to put that deadline or pressure on him. It's great that he is here and making the progress. We need to keep supporting him day by day and week by week and then, we will have to see."

He then moved on to Jean-Clair Todibo's fitness which many have questioned after failing to complete 90 minutes on several occasions.

"Him coming off in games is solely due to his fitness. We can't expect him to play 90 minutes straightaway. He's building up his minutes, and he's doing Ramadan as well, it was the first week, so the complication is there around diet and recovery, so we're mindful of that just after an injury.

"But he is getting stronger and stronger and he will be able to go closer to 90 minutes in this game."

Finally, he opened up on Goodison Park and how he feels about facing an Everton side who are on top form under Moyes who has turned the team around this season.

“It's always a tough place to go. It's got great tradition, and very passionate supporters. I've had some results there, but it's never easy, and it won't be on Saturday.

“They've always been solid, it was maybe up front where they weren't as strong, but they've improved and had some really impressive results. We'll have to play well, for sure.”