Pickford: Moyes has convinced fans to again get behind Everton players

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has detailed how David Moyes has brought the club and fans together since his return.

The England international says Moyes

He told the Liverpool Echo: “We lost the first game against Villa but I think the manager only had one or two days to get his points across. It was a quick turnover, but still a good performance.

“I know we want to be winning the games, we’ve had three draws in a row now against Manchester United, Brentford and Wolves but we’re building that confidence of not getting beaten. We’re having that no losing mentality, which is always key and the top teams do it very well throughout the course of a season.

“Touch wood, we could remain unbeaten for the rest of the season but we all know that might not happen so it’s all about how you bounce back. The manager has been really good and his effect has been really good on us.

“Tactically he’s been really good and monitoring things on the pitch. The stats are all there, we’re creating a lot more chances now.

“That’s probably the biggest stat. We’re making teams feel under pressure by creating a lot more opportunities and suffocating teams.”

On Moyes' tactical approach, Pickford continued: “The tactical and game plan side of things has been very clear. We’re sticking with it.

“When we beat Crystal Palace, we didn’t play at our best but he knows it’s all about improvement on the training pitch and taking those ideas into matchdays. We’ve been working on ways to find a win, how to find a result and that’s what we’ve been doing well and it’s been good.

“The gaffer was here years ago. He knows the club inside out and he knows how to get Goodison rocking and knows how to get us in the mood – that’s the key.

“It takes two to tango. We need to gives the fans something for the fans to get going and he’s had a big effect on that.

“I’ve known him a long time. When he’s got a message to get across, he tells you straight.

“You know yourself, but if you need to do better in training, he’ll tell you. Nobody is different.

“He’s got great experience in this building (Finch Farm) and at the stadium and he knows how to get the best out of people.”