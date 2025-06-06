Reynolds and McElhenney to sell stake in Wrexham with huge £350M valuation

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are reportedly ready to sell another stake in the club to raise funds.

The actors are reportedly exploring options to sell a stake in the team as they prepare for Championship football next season and the future where promotion to the Premier League likely isn’t possible without huge investment from elsewhere. According to Bloomberg, Reynolds and McElhenney are considering selling a stake for a valuation of up to £350 million ($475 million).

The report also adds that they are speaking with “investment bank advisers to canvas demand from potential investors" despite already having the billionaire Allyn family on board with an almost-15 per cent stake. If they’re able to find an investor at that price, it would mark a staggering 18,900% valuation increase to match the club’s rapid rise on the pitch that has been unprecedented in recent years.

Wrexham has been promoted three straight times under its celebrity owners and will receive revenue of approximately £50 million in the Championship which does not include broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals and finances the FX documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham".

The Allyn family’s investment in the club saw the club valued at $136 million and now with a $475M valuation, it shows how much the club has grown in recent years as they strive towards the Premier League. Average salaries roughly triple from League One to the Championship and the club must find investors before success becomes too much for the side.