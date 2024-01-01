REVEALED: Zirkzee meets with Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is continuing to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

The attacker is one of the many who the Red Devils are assessing ahead of a busy transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Florian Plettenburg, the Dutchman is said to have met Erik ten Hag about making the switch.

Zirkzee will also get a chance to work with another Dutchman at United in Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will be first team coach.

The Red Devils are hoping to seal a move for the forward by paying his release clause.

However, they still have to agree terms with both the player and his agent Kia Joorabchian.