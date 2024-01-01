Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

REVEALED: Zirkzee meets with Man Utd boss Ten Hag

REVEALED: Zirkzee meets with Man Utd boss Ten Hag
REVEALED: Zirkzee meets with Man Utd boss Ten Hag
REVEALED: Zirkzee meets with Man Utd boss Ten HagAction Plus
Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is continuing to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

The attacker is one of the many who the Red Devils are assessing ahead of a busy transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Florian Plettenburg, the Dutchman is said to have met Erik ten Hag about making the switch.

Zirkzee will also get a chance to work with another Dutchman at United in Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will be first team coach.

The Red Devils are hoping to seal a move for the forward by paying his release clause.

However, they still have to agree terms with both the player and his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Mentions
Premier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaManchester UnitedBolognaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bologna chief Sartori on Zirkzee, Calafiori futures
Bologna ace Zirkzee edging closer to Man Utd agreement
Man Utd boss Ten Hag puts in call to Zirkzee as AC Milan circle