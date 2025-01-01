REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee was left in tears by Monday's hook in defeat at home to Newcastle United.

Zirkzee was taken off on 33 minutes as Newcastle jumped to a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Sky Sports says Zirkzee made a beeline to the players' tunnel so to hide his tears.

The Dutchman took his place in the dugout four minutes later after he was able to get his emotions back under control.

Zirkzee was jeered by home fans as he was hooked by manager Ruben Amorim for Kobbie Mainoo.

“It was very difficult for me to do that, but I have with Josh spoken," Amorim said afterwards. “It is important that I convey that message. It was in the interest of the team that Josh went out.”