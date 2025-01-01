Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans

REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hookTribalfootball
Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee was left in tears by Monday's hook in defeat at home to Newcastle United.

Zirkzee was taken off on 33 minutes as Newcastle jumped to a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Sky Sports says Zirkzee made a beeline to the players' tunnel so to hide his tears. 

The Dutchman took his place in the dugout four minutes later after he was able to get his emotions back under control.

Zirkzee was jeered by home fans as he was hooked by manager Ruben Amorim for Kobbie Mainoo.

“It was very difficult for me to do that, but I have with Josh spoken," Amorim said afterwards. “It is important that I convey that message. It was in the interest of the team that Josh went out.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaManchester UnitedNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Juventus readying move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee
Amorim opens up on "really tough" decision to substitute a "struggling" Zirkzee in Man Utd defeat
Eriksen defends Man Utd teammate Zirkzee: It could've been any one of us