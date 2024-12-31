Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Man Utd defender Martinez says he sees fire in Amorim's eyes ahead of Newcastle clash

Eriksen defends Man Utd teammate Zirkzee: It could've been any one of us

Paul Vegas
Eriksen defends Man Utd teammate Zirkzee: It could've been any one of us
Eriksen defends Man Utd teammate Zirkzee: It could've been any one of usAction Plus
Christian Eriksen has rejected criticism of Manchester United teammate Josh Zirkzee after last night's 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle.

Zirkzee was hooked before halftime by manager Ruben Amorim as Newcastle jumped to an early 2-0 lead. The Dutchman was jeered by home fans as he was substituted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eriksen said afterwards: "They could have turned against everyone in the first half. 

"Of course, I think it's a shame for Josh that it was him who came to look like the black sheep that was replaced in the first half that way, but it could have been all of us. 

"It's a shame for Josh, as I said. He is a good guy and hopefully he gets the support he needs from both us and the fans, and then he'll probably come back again."

Mentions
Premier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaEriksen ChristianManchester UnitedNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim explains "brutal" Zirkzee hook
Newcastle goalscorer Isak delighted ending year with triumph at Man Utd
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton happy with win at Man Utd: Belief sky high