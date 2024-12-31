Eriksen defends Man Utd teammate Zirkzee: It could've been any one of us

Christian Eriksen has rejected criticism of Manchester United teammate Josh Zirkzee after last night's 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle.

Zirkzee was hooked before halftime by manager Ruben Amorim as Newcastle jumped to an early 2-0 lead. The Dutchman was jeered by home fans as he was substituted.

Eriksen said afterwards: "They could have turned against everyone in the first half.

"Of course, I think it's a shame for Josh that it was him who came to look like the black sheep that was replaced in the first half that way, but it could have been all of us.

"It's a shame for Josh, as I said. He is a good guy and hopefully he gets the support he needs from both us and the fans, and then he'll probably come back again."