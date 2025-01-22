REVEALED: Why Cunha contract talks with Wolves suddenly stalled

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Matheus Cunha's new contract talks with Wolves have stalled.

After agreeing terms over a new deal at the beginning of the month, it's emerged the striker is now pulling back.

TalkSPORT says the issue is Cunha's demand that a relegation clause be included in the new deal.

Cunha is demanding a break option - for a set fee - be included in the agreement in the event Wolves suffer relegation over the duration of the deal.

In contrast, Wolves management are insisting on a 'verbal' agreement rather than anything in writing assuring Cunha he will be allowed to leave should they drop out of the Premier League.

For the moment, negotiations are at dead-lock.

