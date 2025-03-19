Al Nassr plan summer move for Arsenal defender Gabriel

Al Nassr are lining up a summer move for Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

With Aymeric Laporte preparing to leave for a return to Europe, Al Nassr are in the market for a new centre-half and Brazil international Gabriel is a top target.

TalkSPORT says Al Nassr are planning a move for Gabriel for next season.

Gabriel's deal with Arsenal runs to 2027.

At Al Nassr, Gabriel would find former Premier League stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Jhon Duran.