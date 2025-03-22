Arsenal set price for Al-Nassr target Gabriel
Arsenal have set their price for Gabriel Magalhaes.
Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are chasing a deal for the Brazil defender.
Al-Nassr want Gabriel as a replacement for former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, who is set to return to Europe this summer.
The Sun says Arsenal are reluctant to lose their senior centre-half and insist they will only come to the table if an offer of £100m is offered.
Interestingly, Al-Nassr are also in advanced talks to hire former Newcastle and Manchester United technical director Dan Ashworth.