Arsenal set price for Al-Nassr target Gabriel

Paul Vegas
Arsenal have set their price for Gabriel Magalhaes.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are chasing a deal for the Brazil defender.

Al-Nassr want Gabriel as a replacement for former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, who is set to return to Europe this summer.

The Sun says Arsenal are reluctant to lose their senior centre-half and insist they will only come to the table if an offer of £100m is offered.

Interestingly, Al-Nassr are also in advanced talks to hire former Newcastle and Manchester United technical director Dan Ashworth.

