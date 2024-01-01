REVEALED: The reason for Boehly, Eghbali Chelsea blow-up

Tribal Football
New USA manager Mauricio Pochettino's shock Chelsea sacking led to a rift between their ownership groups.

The Premier League club are experiencing a power struggle at present that could see an unraveling.

It appears that co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali do not get along at all.

Per The Times, the two are barely on speaking terms, with one consortium seeking to buy out the other.

Eghbali is said to have been behind Pochettino being sacked despite a decent season.

In contrast, Boehly tried to convince others to keep the Argentine, but was unsuccessful.

