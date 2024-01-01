REVEALED: The price Friedkin Group paid for Everton

The Friedkin Group are splashing out £500m to buy Everton.

The Friedkins and Farhad Moshiri announced yesterday that terms had been settled between the two parties over Everton's sale.

The Friedkins have agreed to pay £500m to Moshiri to take control of Everton, says Il Corriere dello Sport.

The first step, once the contracts have been signed and countersigned, will be to finalise the works for the new Everton Stadium.

The facility, in theory, will be ready and operational at the beginning of 2025. And from there a new era will begin in terms of revenue.