Friedkin Group assures Roma fans after reaching Everton deal

AS Roma’s owners are assuring supporters of the Italian club about their commitment.

The Americans, proposed Everton investors Dan and Ryan Friedkin, are set to have two top tier European teams under their control.

Advertisement Advertisement

Roma fans may have concerns about Everton becoming the priority, as they are an English Premier League side.

The duo stated: “Football is admired around the world as the beautiful game. Each match is filled with passion, excitement and unpredictability – and that’s why we love it.

“But beyond the results on the pitch, our responsibility as club owners is to make big decisions that we believe are in the best interest of the club, even when they are very difficult to make.

“The transfer signings this summer marked the beginning of a strategic multi-year project designed to bring AS Roma back to the forefront of European football. As part of this vision, the development of a new stadium, which will honor the club’s deep history, is well underway.

“We remain active investors in the sports industry. We love the beautiful game. The potential addition of Everton to our portfolio does not alter our focus on AS Roma. If anything, the multi-club symbiosis will only help Roma. Each club in our portfolio operates independently and AS Roma remains at the heart of our football ambitions.

“Rest assured, our commitment of time, resources, and energy to Roma will not be diminished. Our goal is clear - to see AS Roma consistently compete at the highest levels of European football.

“To our incredible fans, we acknowledge the immense responsibility we bear in leading this historic club. Your unwavering loyalty fuels us as we continue building for the future. We value your voices and want you to know — we hear you. You are the soul of this club, and we are determined to make you proud.”