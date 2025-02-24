REVEALED: The Nike bonuses due Liverpool as they hunt down title

Liverpool are on track for a bumper bonus from sponsors Nike as they close on the Premier League title.

Victory at Manchester City on Sunday sees the Reds now 11 points clear at the top of the table from second-place Arsenal.

The Athletic says winning the title will see Liverpool earn a £2m bonus as part of their kit deal with Nike.

Nike and Liverpool are now in the final year of their contract.

Liverpool will also be due £2m if they reach the Champions League final or £4m if they win it.

Liverpool have agreed terms with Adidas to replace Nike from next season worth £60m-a-year.